The Heartwarming Story Of Caroline Wright, The Soup Queen Of Seattle

Caroline Wright's preparations for the launch of her second cookbook (aptly titled "Seconds") overlap with a personal milestone: her seventh (re)birthday. A day doctors warned her she and her family would likely never see after the Seattle-based professional chef, recipe developer, and writer was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of cancer known as glioblastoma in 2017.

For most, this diagnosis, which came just as her career was ascending, would be the beginning of the end, and quite literally, as most patients are estimated to have a year or so left to live (Wright included). But the months of fighting and healing to come would bring about a new life and perspective to Wright — much of which she tells through the lens of soup. And just like her first soup-themed cookbook ("Soup Club"), Wright's follow-up is about so much more than, well, soup.

Featuring endorsements from celebrated cookbook author Deborah Madison and James Beard winner J. Kenji López-Alt, "Seconds" is a reflection and dedication to the many soup cooks forced into action during the pandemic to deliver sustenance and comfort to themselves and those around them. To celebrate the cookbook's launch on January 31, we sat down with Seattle's soup queen to hear her heartwarming story, find out why she loves soup so much, and learn how it helped her connect to a sense of self and purpose while creating a network of compassion and soup enthusiasts.