12 Creative Ways To Use Pumpkin Peels

One of the simplest ways to use pumpkin peels is to leave them on while roasting your wedges. You might even enjoy the extra fiber and additional toasty flavor of your gourd. Putting this tip into action is simple. Instead of cutting the skin off as you normally would, slice the pumpkin into wedges and massage it with olive oil and herbs (chopped garlic and fresh rosemary is a winning combination) before tossing it onto a baking sheet, covering it, and roasting it.

While this suggestion is easy to implement, there are a couple of caveats to be aware of. First of all, because you'll be eating the skin, it's a smart idea to look for organic pumpkins. The skin is the part of the plant most exposed to pesticides, so you're better off avoiding conventionally grown pumpkins if possible. Something else to keep in mind is that not all pumpkin skins are created equal. You probably won't want to eat the skin of your Jack-O-Lantern. It's hard, thick, and won't soften — no matter how much time it spends in the oven. Instead, look for types of pumpkin and squash with more tender flesh, such as the Hokkaido pumpkin or red kuri squash.