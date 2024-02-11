Dress Up Canned Tuna With A Helping Of Cottage Cheese

If you've made it here, we applaud you for not automatically passing over an article that discusses mixing canned tuna with cottage cheese. On the surface, these two don't sound like they will make a particularly appetizing combo. But hear us out — cottage cheese is having a moment lately and as it's being mixed in with meatballs, cinnamon toast, and tzatziki sauce, it's turning itself into the unlikely hero of endless recipes.

According to WebMD, not only are its nutritional benefits plenty to rave about, considering it's packed full of protein and calcium, but it also brings thickness, creaminess, and a mild flavor to any dish it's in. All of these qualities make cottage cheese an ideal addition to your canned tuna. Especially if you're balling on a budget, both of these ingredients are affordable and widely available.

When you combine them, you get either an ideal base for tuna salad or just a simple snack you can spread on toast and amp up with herbs, seasonings, and hot sauce. And in addition to the protein cottage cheese brings to the table, just one ounce of tuna packed in water will give you another six grams.