Dress Up Canned Tuna With A Helping Of Cottage Cheese
If you've made it here, we applaud you for not automatically passing over an article that discusses mixing canned tuna with cottage cheese. On the surface, these two don't sound like they will make a particularly appetizing combo. But hear us out — cottage cheese is having a moment lately and as it's being mixed in with meatballs, cinnamon toast, and tzatziki sauce, it's turning itself into the unlikely hero of endless recipes.
According to WebMD, not only are its nutritional benefits plenty to rave about, considering it's packed full of protein and calcium, but it also brings thickness, creaminess, and a mild flavor to any dish it's in. All of these qualities make cottage cheese an ideal addition to your canned tuna. Especially if you're balling on a budget, both of these ingredients are affordable and widely available.
When you combine them, you get either an ideal base for tuna salad or just a simple snack you can spread on toast and amp up with herbs, seasonings, and hot sauce. And in addition to the protein cottage cheese brings to the table, just one ounce of tuna packed in water will give you another six grams.
Humble ingredients come together in tasty ways
When it comes to cottage cheese, there are two ways you can use it here, depending on how simple you want this combo to be. If you don't mind a few chunks, just deploy it as is. But if you want a smooth, creamy texture, which can make it a closer substitute for mayo or Greek yogurt, run your cottage cheese through a blender or food processor. Whichever way you like it, all you have to do then is mix it with your canned tuna and any other ingredients. The fish packed in water is tasty on its own, but tins with olive oil will make for a richer final product.
If you want to whip up a delicious lunch in just a few minutes, simply season your mixture with garlic powder, onion powder, dill, fennel seeds, everything but the bagel seasoning, red pepper flakes, or your favorite hot sauce. Spread it on rye or a toasted bagel with sliced red onions, capers, and tomato slices, or lettuce, relish, cucumbers, and sprouts. Or if you have the time, make an alternative version of apple tuna salad, stuff your mixture in an avocado, or even fold the combination into a zippy pasta salad.
What starts as an unlikely combination, may just end up being your new favorite lunch.