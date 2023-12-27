Cottage Cheese Is The Key To Stretching Meatball Recipes And Maintaining Moisture

While this trick can be used on any meatball recipe, it's particularly useful when selecting lean mince. Many people reach for lean ground meat because it tends to be healthier, but it often gets dry when cooked. With a bit of cottage cheese at play, you'll be able to enjoy those leaner ground cuts without losing any of the juicy meatball consistency you're craving.

Arguably, one of the best things about cottage cheese in meatballs is that it doesn't have to be a ground beef recipe that you're adding it to. For instance, our recipe for special Italian meatballs calls for ½ pound of ground beef plus ½ pound of ground veal or pork, and the cottage cheese ratio won't change here. Not only will the cheese keep everything moist, but it will also add some bright notes of tang and saltiness.

If you'd like to opt for low-fat cottage cheese, you can definitely do that, but keep in mind that cottage cheese is already fairly low in fat, so you won't be getting as full-bodied of a taste as you would with full-fat. Nevertheless, you can still get great moisture with low-fat and stretch out your recipe just the same.