Kalettes Are The Kale And Brussels Sprouts Mashup You Need To Try

The food landscape is constantly evolving, and with it, how and what we eat. At grocery stores, new varieties of fruits and veggies seemingly appear out of thin air. Everyone's familiar with Red Delicious. Although at one point the poster child for apples, today's produce section offers a much wider selection. Just as orchardists use cross-pollination to create new apple varieties, growers are combining and cultivating to create other completely new fruits and veggies.

Whether you know it or not, your favorite vegetable may be a human-made hybrid. Hybrids are fruits or vegetables created by mating two varieties or cultivars of the same species or genus, unlike GMOs, which are made in a lab. Aside from taste and nutrition, hybrid foods are more resilient in harsh conditions and offer consistent growth patterns. Broccolini and tangelos are two examples of popular hybrids commonly sold at grocery stores.

Kalettes are a newer hybrid dark leafy green variety that has recently gained popularity. A fusion of kale and Brussels sprouts was created by a British vegetable-breeding company named Tozer Seeds and introduced to the U.S. in the fall of 2014. But what are these cute-sized leafy greens? We look to answer that question and more with a detailed overview of what's sure to become a new favorite.