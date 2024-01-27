14 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking With Condensed Milk

Admittedly, there's a significant portion of every can of condensed milk that's fated never to be cooked with, instead being fast-tracked to our bellies by the spoonful. And while suggesting snack-by-spoon is wrong would be sacrilege (we would never), condensed milk is way more versatile than it gets credit for.

For the uninitiated, condensed milk is a can of pure, unadulterated joy. It's the perfect result that occurs when raw milk is evaporated and then sweetened. Having predated refrigeration, it's lauded for its long shelf-life and heavenly creaminess.

But what if we've been doing it wrong? From strictly relegating it to the dessert category and substituting it with lesser products to not knowing how to make a top-tier lactose-free alternative for the intolerant among us, when it comes to condensed milk, ignorance isn't bliss. Here are some of the worst mistakes everyone makes when cooking with condensed milk and how to do better.