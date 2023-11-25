22 Ways To Use Up Leftover Whipping Cream

The holidays are filled with good tidings, cheer, and whipping cream. This type of cream is often mistaken as heavy cream, but a mere 1% difference in fat sets the two apart. Whipping cream contains between 30 and 35% butterfat, making it a very rich addition to any of your cooking or baking needs. It's often sold in the grocery store as a pint, but may also be found in quarts, too.

At home during the holidays, this ingredient is typically on hand for that one recipe — and is the serial offender for becoming the carton that always manages to get pushed to the back of the fridge. In an effort to limit food waste, here are some of the best ways to use this magic liquid up, whether that's a couple of teaspoons or upward of a whole container. For the purpose of this piece, all of the suggestions listed can use whipping cream and heavy cream interchangeably.