The Cream Technique For Velvety Smooth Scrambled Eggs

At this point, you've probably heard the tip to pour a little milk into the pan when making scrambled eggs. In reality, milk can dilute the final product and make the eggs easier to burn. However, that shouldn't deter you from incorporating all dairy options into your pan — you just need to think thicker. If you have some heavy cream or crème fraîche on hand, you have an ideal ingredient for making impossibly smooth scrambled eggs.

But, simply pouring one of these dairy products into your pan with the eggs isn't quite enough to give you maximum silkiness. There's a little technique involved here, popularized by J. Kenji López-Alt of NY Times Cooking. First, you'll want to warm up the heavy cream or crème fraîche on its own, allowing it to boil for a little under a minute before turning down the heat to a simmer. Then pour your eggs slowly on top and let them sit for 15 seconds before you go in with your spatula to lightly stir. Once they're done cooking, you can mix in a little more of your chosen cold, creamy ingredient.