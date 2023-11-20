10 Best Liquors To Mix With 10 La Croix Flavors

If we could only drink one thing for the rest of our lives, it would probably be La Croix. Not only do all of the brand's carbonated water offerings feature the perfect amount of fizz, but La Croix also offers a host of delicious flavors — and we've tried nearly every option on the market. We've also had years of experience bartending and creating cocktails, so we can vouch for the pairing possibilities the La Croix lineup presents.

From no-brainer combos to more unexpected matches, we're here to share the best ways to create two-ingredient drinks that feature a simple base spirit and a can of La Croix. Using La Croix as a mixer is not only delicious, but it's also relatively healthy since all of La Croix's flavors are sugar and calorie-free. You don't need fancy ingredients or bar tools to whip up beverages that are refreshing and tasty — all you need is La Croix and a little know-how.