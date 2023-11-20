10 Best Liquors To Mix With 10 La Croix Flavors
If we could only drink one thing for the rest of our lives, it would probably be La Croix. Not only do all of the brand's carbonated water offerings feature the perfect amount of fizz, but La Croix also offers a host of delicious flavors — and we've tried nearly every option on the market. We've also had years of experience bartending and creating cocktails, so we can vouch for the pairing possibilities the La Croix lineup presents.
From no-brainer combos to more unexpected matches, we're here to share the best ways to create two-ingredient drinks that feature a simple base spirit and a can of La Croix. Using La Croix as a mixer is not only delicious, but it's also relatively healthy since all of La Croix's flavors are sugar and calorie-free. You don't need fancy ingredients or bar tools to whip up beverages that are refreshing and tasty — all you need is La Croix and a little know-how.
Vodka and Lemon
We're not reinventing the wheel here, but this pairing is a winner for a reason. If you love the crisp, clean taste of a vodka soda, this one's for you. If you've ever ordered a vodka soda at a bar, you've probably noticed they're usually served with either a lemon or lime. If you've ever squeezed the citrus garnish into your beverage, you already know how much of a difference a little zing can make when it comes to spicing up an otherwise neutral vodka soda.
Lemon La Croix is tangy and delicious, and it serves as the perfect bright, zesty mixer for your favorite vodka. Though the bubbly stuff will provide a nice dose of flavor, we still recommend squeezing a fresh lemon wedge into your drink to amp up the lemon flavor. It's an easy, simple pairing that's hard not to like. Plus, Lemon La Croix is a versatile option to have on hand if you're hosting (or attending) a party and you aren't sure what kind of mixers you'll need.
Gin and Lime
Though you might think that the only two-ingredient gin beverage worth drinking is a gin and tonic, we implore you to consider trying a gin and soda if you're a fan of botanical flavors. While we love a good plain gin and soda, we also love mixing gin with Lime La Croix when we want something a little more exciting.
Tonic is extremely sugary (and it's important to use the best tonic water brands out there if you do want a G&T), and although the bittersweet taste pairs beautifully with gin, sometimes you want something a little lighter, and La Croix lacks the sugar content that can weigh you down. The lime flavor combined with La Croix's perfect amount of effervescence makes for a mixer that tastes great with a wide range of gins. It's flavorful enough to make you feel like you're drinking a cocktail, but not so overwhelming that you can't taste the nuances of your base gin.
Rum and Passionfruit
First of all, we think Passionfruit La Croix is an extremely underrated flavor and that more people should have it in their fridges. Now that we've gotten that out of the way, we also want to encourage you to try pairing Passionfruit La Croix with rum if you want a light, refreshing drink that tastes like a tropical getaway. Whether you are lucky enough to actually be lounging on the beach or you just need a pick-me-up to fight the winter blues, pairing rum and Passionfruit La Croix is your ticket to making a drink that will put a smile on your face.
Rum comes in a range of styles and varieties, and some rums are more flavorful than others. The best rum to pair with Passionfruit La Croix ultimately boils down to personal preference, but we like a standard, light rum that isn't too funky. Add a squeeze of lime for balance, and you'll have a delicious, makeshift tiki drink you'll keep coming back to.
Campari and Pamplemousse
When it comes to ranking La Croix flavors from worst to best, Pamplemousse (which is grapefruit) wins the number one spot. This crowd-pleasing flavor is undeniably delicious on its own, but you might be surprised at the possibilities it provides as a canvas for adding liquor. Of course, you could go with a standard option like vodka, but there's another great option out there that most people overlook — Campari.
This bright red, bitter Italian aperitif is a staple in drinks like Negronis, but it can also be mixed with soda water for a bracing, relatively low-ABV cocktail. It's hard to describe the flavors of Campari since it's so complex, but there are noticeable hints of grapefruit that stand out amongst the other bitter flavors, which makes Pamplemousse La Croix an ideal mixer. Try drinking Campari and Pamplemousse La Croix before dinner to stimulate your appetite. With just two ingredients, it's a great, easy alternative for other aperitivo hour-inspired drinks like an Aperol Spritz.
Whiskey and Pure
We're not going to beat around the bush — this is just a plain old whiskey soda. However, there are several reasons why you should consider trying this combination. One of the biggest misconceptions many drinkers have about whiskey is that it can't be light and refreshing. While it's true that the spirit is often served with sugary sodas or in heavy, booze-forward cocktails, whiskey highballs (which is just a fancy term for a whiskey soda) are proof that whiskey can be effervescent and easy drinking, too.
Sure, you could technically use any type of soda you please to make a whiskey highball, but with so few ingredients in the mix, it's crucial to use high-quality options. It's hard to argue that La Croix isn't the cream of the crop when it comes to carbonated water, so reach for a can of Pure La Croix the next time you want a mixer for whiskey.
Tequila and Pasteque
La Croix loves to be fancy with the names of its flavors, so let's kick this one off by clearing up the fact that Pasteque is watermelon-flavored. Now that we're clear on the flavor in question, let's move on to why Pasteque is one of the best La Croix flavors to pair with tequila. The fruity, juicy flavor of the La Croix complements the sharp flavors of tequila. We like to think of this pairing as an ode to a watermelon margarita, especially if you add a little lime juice. You can also use this flavor of La Croix to top off an actual watermelon margarita, as it will help to cut the sweetness and lighten things up with the bubbles.
This combination is the perfect, easy-to-make poolside beverage, and we highly recommend serving it alongside some of the La Croix's namesake fruit. If you really want to make this pairing feel like a cocktail, you can rim your glass with chili-lime salt for an added boost of flavor and spice.
Chambord and Berry
If you like berries, you'll love the combination of Berry La Croix with Chambord. A staple in cocktails like a classic French Martini, Chambord is a sweet, blackberry liqueur that's made in France. Its blackberry flavor is far from subtle, and a little goes a long way. It's also extremely sweet, so if you like a more bitter beverage, this one might not be for you.
However, if a fruity, low-ABV (Chambord rings in at just 16.5% ABV) sounds up your alley, we highly encourage you to give this pairing a try. The Berry La Croix prevents the Chambord from tasting cloying, and the bubbles prevent it from feeling syrupy. It's a perfect choice when you want a hint of alcohol, but you don't really want to taste it. Once again, you can also add some lemon juice to help brighten things up and add some acidity to the otherwise very sweet pairing.
St. Germain and Mure Pepino
If you think you have to pull out all the stops to create a beverage that boasts complex floral notes, think again. All you need are two ingredients: St. Germain and Mure Pepino La Croix. The former is an elderflower liqueur, and the latter is a blackberry and cucumber-flavored offering that's part of La Croix's Curate line of flavors.
Pairing the two results in a beverage that's beautifully balanced and interesting. The floral undertones of St. Germain blend seamlessly with the bright and aromatic essence of the Mure Pepino LaCroix.
Since St. Germain is low ABV at just 20% ABV, this combination is another ideal option if you don't want anything too boozy. The effervescence along with the St. Germain make it reminiscent of a Hugo Spritz, with a nice dose of added fruit flavor. Don't skip the garnishes for this one! Slice up some cucumbers and throw in some blackberries to take this pairing from good to great.
Coconut rum and Coconut
Coconut lovers, listen up: If you want an easy beverage that's bursting with tropical flavor, try pairing coconut rum with Coconut La Croix. While sometimes pairings work because they combine contrasting flavors, sometimes they work because they rely on complementary notes, which is the case for this one. It's a great choice because while many coconut rum-based drinks are overly sweet and require a long list of ingredients, this one is quaffable and easy — so feel free to have more than one while you soak up the sun.
Although a big part of the beauty of using La Croix as a mixer is that it's a one-and-done add-in, you can also add a splash of pineapple juice for an even more delicious concoction. The splash of juice will result in a drink that has all the flavors of a piña colada, but that's still light and refreshing (and doesn't require breaking out the blender).
Jalapeño-infused tequila with Key Lime
If you love spicy cocktails, don't worry — we haven't forgotten about you! The first thing we want to recommend is that you get your hands on a bottle of jalapeno-infused tequila. Whether you buy it at the liquor store or make your own bottle (infusing tequila is easier than you might think), it's a great thing to have on hand for the next time you're craving a fiery libation. You can certainly use spicy tequila in a regular spicy margarita, but if you want something that contains less sugar and is easier to make, try mixing it with Key Lime La Croix.
The brand's Key Lime flavor is a little more tart than the traditional lime, and it also has creamy notes of graham cracker and meringue. It stands up to the spice of the liquor while also providing some needed balance. Once you try this pairing, you may never turn to a margarita mix again when you want a cocktail that requires very little effort, but delivers big flavor.