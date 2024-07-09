The Ridiculously Easy Way To Make Sugar-Free Tanghulu

While tanghulu is the sweet and crunchy way to enjoy your favorite fruit, making it the traditional way with melted sugar can be tricky. We've uncovered a simple test to ensure your homemade tanghulu is done, but accidents can still happen when you work with very hot sugar.

So we're all for making sugar-free tanghulu at home with iced water, especially when making it with children. It can be a fun at-home activity to freeze fruits and watch them develop a hard, icy shell when dipped into cold water for about a minute. Now, if the fruits taste too tangy or not sweet enough like traditional tanghulu, here's an easy trick for you: drizzle honey or syrup over the sugar-free tanghulu to add sweetness. Alternatively, you can always sweeten the water so that the icy shell will be sweet. Although, note that it still won't be as sweet as a shell made with pure melted sugar.

Tanghulu and binghulu, which some netizens are calling this ice-based tanghulu, is a viral trend from China that we can get behind, especially when it's made at home safely. We can't say the same about another food trend however – TikTok's latest iced coffee trend that involves a totally unexpected ingredient, green onions!