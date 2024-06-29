The Crucial Oven Tip To Remember When Doubling A Recipe

Sometimes, you wind up with more guests than you anticipated. Or maybe you're all set to make a dreamy, decadent chocolate mousse cake that's so good you know you'll need extras. Either way, you'll have to double the recipe. Though seemingly simple, there are some things to know before you double a recipe. The most important tip to keep in mind once you shove your cake or baked ratatouille casserole into the oven is that it may take longer to bake. Thankfully, doubling the recipe doesn't always mean doubling the amount of time you have to wait until your food is ready — in fact, it rarely ever does.

In the case of muffins, cupcakes, and cookies, the cooking time will shift by only a fraction. Start with an additional three minutes, then check for doneness every few minutes after that. With cakes, you can use a slightly larger pan and check at the original time for doneness. After that, check every five minutes until the cake is baked through, but be sure to avoid letting too much air invade your oven lest it only extends the baking time further. Even a more liberal dish like a casserole recipe doubled and baked in a larger pan will require a few extra minutes until it's ready. The bottom line is that there is no set time for doubling a recipe since it heavily depends on the contents and the pans or dishes you transfer them into.