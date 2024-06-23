Upgrade All Your Sweet Breakfasts With Easy Peanut Butter Syrup

From pieces of toast to slices of apples, peanut butter is the ultimate addition to snacks and meals. The versatile ingredient can rest just as comfortably on a rice cracker as it can be folded into a curry recipe, as the earthy addition adds an irresistible flavor to recipes. The thickness of peanut butter can prevent quick inclusion to some of your culinary undertakings, however, and when you're racing to put breakfast on the table, convenience is king. Making peanut butter syrup is the cheat code for thinning out your favorite peanut butter spreads so that you have a sweet ingredient on hand that you can quickly drizzle on top of pancakes and crown jars of overnight oatmeal.

Simply mix of your favorite creamy peanut butter and your choice of sweetener — honey, agave syrup, maple syrup, pancake syrup, or molasses — in a microwave-safe container using a ratio of 1 part peanut butter to 2 parts sweetener. Heat the mixture in 30-second intervals and keep a close eye on your creation. Stir the concoction until you have a syrup that is smooth like caramel. Alternatively, you can use a saucepan to heat the ingredients over low to medium heat. Once the syrup has boiled for two to three minutes, let the mixture cool or pour the warm syrup directly onto the brown butter banana bread you've been dreaming about enjoying with your morning cup of Joe.