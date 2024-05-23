Brighten Up Your Morning Oatmeal With A Lemony Twist

Lemon and oatmeal don't need to be an ingredient combination that stays at the spa. Punch up your morning meal with zesty, refreshing lemon to help you start the day on a brighter note. We're not only talking about a squeeze of the citrus, either. Think dried pieces of lemon rinds coated in sugar, lemon marmalades, and jam, or lemon paired with warm, soothing spoonfuls of blueberry compote that are placed aesthetically on top of warm bowls of oatmeal. This kind of presentation isn't just for the Gram; the energetic taste of this oatmeal bowl will supercharge even the slowest of mornings.

If your palate calls for something sweet for the first meal of the day, your zingy lemon oatmeal bowls can be turned into a treat that tastes more like dessert. Add pieces of graham crackers or homemade shortbread cookie crumbles to the top of your bowls before sweetening your creations with honey, molasses, or agave syrup. Topped with creamy dollops of Greek yogurt, you may feel like you're dining at a resort and want to add this recipe to your regular weekday morning meal rotation.