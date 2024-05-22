14 Ways To Add Flavor To Canned Asparagus

When it's in season, bunches of bright green (and white, and maybe even purply green) asparagus spears line the shelves at supermarkets and produce stands across the nation for several weeks. But this surplus doesn't last for long. Once the season is over, by around the end of June, asparagus is going to become harder and harder to find.

Enter canned asparagus. The canning process preserves the asparagus shortly after harvesting, ensuring that its nutritional value and flavor remain largely intact. This means that if you get a hankering for asparagus in December, grabbing a can of this tasty vegetable off the shelves is a sure bet. And while it might not provide the exact same level of enjoyment as fresh asparagus, there are some other perks that come with the canned variety, including the fact that you can skip the washing, trimming, and blanching parts of the asparagus preparation process.

Moreover, the shelf life of canned asparagus is much longer than for fresh asparagus, so it can sit on your pantry shelf for months, just waiting for the perfect opportunity to arise. So, let's take a look at some of the ways that you can make the most of those opportunities.