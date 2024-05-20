What's The Difference Between Tuna Tataki And Tartare?

When the mood strikes and you're fiending for some raw tuna, the canned stuff (even the best brands) isn't going to cut it. For tuna tataki and tuna tartare, only fresh, sashimi-grade tuna steaks will get the job done. Both dishes are on the menu at the globally famous Nobu sushi restaurant in downtown New York (they're that good). Or, if you're feeling ambitious, you could totally buy the whole fish and filet it yourself (if you go this route, Chef Thomas Keller has a few tips for the road) or visit your local fishmonger and ask the experts behind the counter to cut off a few filets for you to satisfy your craving.

Still, whether you're sitting down for a fancy meal out or carving up an ahi tuna filet yourself at home, raw fish fans might be wondering: What's the difference between tuna tataki and tartare? The two main factors that separate these tuna steak recipes are that tataki is pan-seared and sliced into larger strips, while tartare is raw and cut into a mince — factors that also determine how these two dishes are served.