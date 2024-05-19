We Asked An Expert: This Is The Ultimate Cocktail Pairing For Summer Seafood Boils

There are a number of things we adore about summer: delicious fruit-forward desserts, dining al fresco, playing around with the endless cold recipes for hot nights. Yet, all of these are incomparable to a good seafood boil. Well-seasoned, fresh seafood accompanied by savory sausage, tender potatoes, and sweet corn is certainly the standout dish of every season. The meal needs a stellar beverage to go with it, though, and we have the perfect, expert-approved cocktail.

When seafood season rolls around, it seems like the unofficial booze pairing is something light and elegant, like white wine or champagne. While the two are perfect for a summer spent dining on clams and oysters, seafood boils require a drink more in line with its flavors. For Rob Krueger, beverage director at Smith & Mills, The Golden Swan, and Tiny's & the Bar Upstairs, that's a margarita. "There's no better summer cocktail than America's favorite: the margarita." The drink is a fan favorite indeed. A speciality at Mexican restaurants, repeat order at bars, and a great drink to make on nights in with friends, the margarita is a drink that knows no bounds.

This is precisely what makes it a match for seafood boils. A classic frozen margarita is made with slightly sweet tequila that's given a sharp punch from lime, much like seafood becomes brighter thanks to lemon. The richness of the drink comes from orange liqueur, harkening to the Old Bay seasoning and orange juice often added to seafood boils.