The Toaster Tortilla Hack That'll Make Crispy Quesadillas In A Flash

For an easy-to-make snack, look to the toaster sitting on your countertop. Though you might only associate the convenient appliance with golden pieces of toast or sliced bagels, the cooking slots can also accommodate wraps and tortillas. With the right folding technique, you can heat up a cheese-filled tortilla to make a warm, gooey quesadilla any time of the day.

Place your choices of cheese, shredded chicken, spices, or diced vegetables into the center of a tortilla and fold the sides inward to create a food envelope. You'll want to fold the tortilla strategically, moving the sides towards each other before making another fold in half so that the ingredients are held snugly in place, and there's only one opening. As you insert the filled and folded tortilla into the toaster, be sure that the opening of this tortilla pocket is facing skywards and the sturdy base is pointed at the bottom of the device. Toast the pieces just as you would slices of bread, or set the toaster setting for a bit longer if you're looking for an extra-crunchy finish for your toaster-quesadilla.