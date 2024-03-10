Break Out The Sheet Pan For Quesadillas Fit To Feed A Crowd
Sheet pans are the most underrated pans in your kitchen, but they are actually very useful for several reasons. You can use them to make a delicious dessert like a gochujang Texas sheet cake or a single-pan meal like sheet-pan chicken shawarma. But you can also use this unassuming pan to make a giant quesadilla that will feed a crowd. Jaime Shelbert's Tasting Table recipe for sheet-pan quesadillas makes it easy to assemble this classic Tex-Mex favorite while leaving room to customize it to fit the pickiest of picky eater's preferences.
With a sheet-pan quesadilla, the idea is to make one large quesadilla for multiple eaters. And it all starts with the tortillas. Four tortillas are laid out on the sheet pan, overlapping and forming a rough square. On top of these, you place three in a horizontal row (the image below gives you a good idea of what it should look like). Once you have the tortillas in place, it is time to load on all of the yummy fillings for this quick meal. This is where you can get as creative as you like, depending on what your family or guests like to eat. And if some people like cheese and others want meat, just load up one half of the sheet pan with one filling, and the other half with another filling.
Get creative with the fillings
You could keep it simple and just add cheese for the perfect gooey melt, or if you're after more substance, add refried beans or black beans with rice. Don't forget the veggies — caramelized onions or sauteed bell peppers are what the quesadilla gods demand for a sweet hit. And if you're looking for protein, a helping of taco meat, shredded pork, or chicken are all tasty additions.
Once you have your ingredients in place, place a final tortilla over all of the fillings — right in the center. Then fold over all of the tortilla flaps that are hanging over the edge of the pan so you have a nice package. Shelbert advises placing another pan on top of the huge wrap for the first 20 minutes at 425 degrees Fahrenheit so that the flaps don't open up. Then cook for 5 more minutes uncovered and you're in business for eating. Slice it into squares and serve with sour cream, guacamole, and salsa.
Of course, when it comes to quesadillas, there's ample room for creativity. If you have pumpkin puree, pumpkin quesadillas offer a tasty twist on this classic dish. It also offers a sweet, smooth consistency to your sheet-pan quesadillas. Or create a shredded chicken quesadilla with some pickled onions or jalapenos. If you're feeling beefy, try a quesadilla favorite with steak, cheese, black olives, and caramelized onions. Or simply invent your own combination of fillings to feed a crowd.