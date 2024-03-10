Break Out The Sheet Pan For Quesadillas Fit To Feed A Crowd

Sheet pans are the most underrated pans in your kitchen, but they are actually very useful for several reasons. You can use them to make a delicious dessert like a gochujang Texas sheet cake or a single-pan meal like sheet-pan chicken shawarma. But you can also use this unassuming pan to make a giant quesadilla that will feed a crowd. Jaime Shelbert's Tasting Table recipe for sheet-pan quesadillas makes it easy to assemble this classic Tex-Mex favorite while leaving room to customize it to fit the pickiest of picky eater's preferences.

With a sheet-pan quesadilla, the idea is to make one large quesadilla for multiple eaters. And it all starts with the tortillas. Four tortillas are laid out on the sheet pan, overlapping and forming a rough square. On top of these, you place three in a horizontal row (the image below gives you a good idea of what it should look like). Once you have the tortillas in place, it is time to load on all of the yummy fillings for this quick meal. This is where you can get as creative as you like, depending on what your family or guests like to eat. And if some people like cheese and others want meat, just load up one half of the sheet pan with one filling, and the other half with another filling.