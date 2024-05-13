The Essential Ingredient For Waffles That Are Soft On The Inside And Crispy On The Outside

Let it henceforth be known: There shall be no more floppy waffles in this house. The perfect harmonious balance of golden and crispy outsides surrounding plush, tender insides is the Waffle Promised Land, and the approaching road is seldom traveled. However, all it takes to get there is one extra ingredient for crispy waffles, and there's probably a pretty good chance that you already have it stocked in your pantry. It's time to whip out the cornstarch.

Cornstarch (not to be confused with cornmeal) is made from finely ground corn flour. More specifically, it's a carbohydrate extracted from the endosperm of corn kernels, a starchy, flavorless substance that makes a wicked versatile thickener in a variety of recipes. In addition to thickening, those starch molecules are highly absorbent, soaking up the liquid in your waffle batter and crisping 'em up in a jiffy. As they heat up during the cooking process, those moisture-loving molecules unravel and swell to 6-to-10 times their original size (twice the thickening power of flour), creating more structure in your fluffy waffles while softening the tough proteins in flour, all without affecting the taste of your waffles. When used in tandem, the flour and cornstarch duo makes for dreamy waffles with a crisp yet tender texture — the elusive golden texture. Breakfast Belgians aside, this tip also totally works for savory dinner waffles, like these mouth-watering sesame scallion waffles perfect for at-home dim-sum.