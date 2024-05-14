Alcohol-Free Cocktail Brands That Might Not Be On Your Radar

Some of us appreciate a sip of booze on a Friday night or for a special occasion, but the reality is that many Americans drink less alcohol these days. It's a trend among younger generations, including teens, who are consuming fewer alcoholic beverages for an array of reasons including striving for a healthier lifestyle. To meet the demand, many companies are developing canned alcohol-free cocktails while bars across the country craft tasty mocktails to add to its menus.

You've probably seen some of the major brands launch alcohol-free versions of their boozy drinks (like White Claw's recently debuted non-alcoholic seltzers), but start-ups and smaller companies are cashing in on the trend too. For a night out, there are plenty of delicious alcohol-free cocktails and trendy sober-friendly bars in New York and other major cities that sell them. When you want an alcohol-free drink at home or to serve at a party, there are some great under-the-radar brands out there, so Tasting Table researched a few to see what these companies are all about.