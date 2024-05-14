What's Actually Happening When Your Garlic Clove Turns Green?

As hard as it is to imagine life without garlic, it has certain traits that leave us slightly repelled, confused, and even wary. One of its confounding trait is how garlic turns green, especially after it gets chopped. When that happens, it's natural to worry if it's still safe to cook with and eat. We're not talking about green sprouts in your garlic — we're talking about whole bulbs changing color.

Not to worry, though: The color change is simply due to the breakdown of the barriers between the garlic's sulfur compounds and enzymes called alliinase. No longer separated, these two components react to each other and with amino acids to form clusters of carbon-nitrogen rings called pyrroles. These rings appear in a specific color whenever light hits them, depending on the number of pyrroles present: Three-pyrrole molecules look blue, while four-pyrrole ones appear green; the latter has a similar structure to the chlorophyll molecule. That explains why combinations of garlic and onion sometimes appear blue as their enzymes mix. These molecules are safe to eat and don't negatively alter the taste of the garlic.

This chemical reaction happens more with older garlic since they've developed bigger quantities of sulfur compounds and alliinase. Ironically, cooking at a low temperature activates their enzymes so sauté garlic cloves quickly instead of sweating them to keep them from turning green in the pan.