The Scientific Reason Your Pickled Garlic Turns Blue

If you've gotten into making your own pickled versions of foods, chances are you've experimented with pickling garlic. You also may have experienced the shock of checking your pickled garlic and discovering it has taken on a strange, bluish hue. Don't panic, this blue color is totally normal for pickled garlic. In fact, the coloring can range from a bright, teal blue to a grassy green color and still be perfectly safe to eat. The reason your garlic takes on this new color is because of enzymes specific to garlic. While there isn't a ton of research to explain why these enzymes react the way they do when broken down, there are some theorized factors.

According to Revolution Fermentation, the long exposure time to the acidity of pickling can begin to chemically react with the sulfur in garlic. As this sulfur is broken down, polypyrroles are created, which lead to this bright blue-green color in the garlic. Even if you don't use a highly acidic brine for your garlic, the process of fermentation may trigger this reaction. Garlic goes through lacto-fermentation, which produces lactic acid. Even this acid has the possibility of reacting with the garlic, producing an unusual color.

Blue pickled garlic is still entirely safe to eat, and won't have any influence on the taste of your product. While the color may be alarming, you can try to think of it as a fun outcome of food science.