Here's How Long Pickled Garlic Lasts In The Fridge

Pickled garlic is a surprising take on the pungent ingredient that adds zing to dishes and elevates flavors with its tangy bite. It's definitely one of the pickled vegetables that you should keep on hand. But once you've cracked open a jar, how do you ensure that its freshness and flavor will last? It all comes down to proper storage. Keeping your pickled garlic at its peak is easily within your reach, though.

In the fridge, pickled garlic can last for up to three or four months if stored correctly. Make sure the jar is tightly sealed and kept at a consistent temperature in the refrigerator. The cool environment helps maintain the garlic's texture and flavor while inhibiting bacterial growth. But what if you want to extend the shelf life even further? Can pickled garlic be frozen? The answer is yes.

Freezing pickled garlic is an easy way to store it away when you don't have plans to use it in the immediate future. However, with the right container, freezing pickled garlic can prolong its lifespan by up to three months or so. Simply transfer the pickled garlic and its solution to an airtight container or freezer bag, leaving some room for expansion, and store it in the freezer. Just think about the cooking method or type of dish you plan to use it in before thawing your frozen pickled garlic.