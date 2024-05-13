Why You Should Rethink Ordering Pasta Marinara At A Diner

Good things take time. Which is why the quick pace of a diner, despite its charm, isn't all glamorous. Somewhere in the back of the house, sacrifices are being made, and one of them is to your pasta marinara. So much so that it's one of the 11 items you should think twice about ordering from a diner. Indeed, when Italian mastery meets hasty, you get overcooked pasta marinara that's watery and tastes as dull as dishwater.

One reason behind this is pre-made food. Diners often resort to using jarred sauces to bring you the fastest service. But quick doesn't always translate to good, as is so evident when you're met with a lack of flavor depth. That love and attention of complex, simmered aromas often conjured when you make sauce from scratch is missing. Plus, diners likely aren't picking the most expensive or popular pasta sauce brands if they know anything about cutting costs.

So, if you start to think you can make a better homemade sauce than your local diner's, you're probably right. You're also better off making your own fresh pasta too – it's easier than you think. To accommodate the large breadth of menu offerings, diners tend to pre-cook their pasta, so, when you make an order, all they have to do is dunk it in hot water and serve. This usually translates to mushy, overcooked pasta that's soggy, and paired with a cheap sauce, diner pasta marinara just isn't worth your pennies.