Kick Pasta Bakes Up A Notch With The Nutty Sweetness Of Brussels Sprouts
Despite what you might have thought about Brussels sprouts during childhood, the vegetable is rather delicious and has had a bit of a culinary comeback recently. Some consider the vegetable bitter, but the mildly sweet and nutty flavors are released when the sprouts are roasted. There are many unconventional recipes to use Brussels sprouts or you can simply toss them in seasonings and roast them in the oven — but why not add them to your next baked pasta?
It's exactly what you'll find in our white sauce chicken and Brussels sprouts pasta bake from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. For this recipe, you'll roast the sprouts first so they caramelize. "Roasting is by far the superior way to prepare this vegetable, resulting in wonderfully nutty flavor with just a hint of sweetness," Rye explains. This nutty sweetness pairs well with the richness of the white sauce and cheese in the dish. In addition to adding those flavors, the veggie infuses the pasta bake with a crisp and tender texture in each bite. They are also loaded with nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin K.
Roast Brussel sprouts first to bring out the flavor
It takes just half a pound of Brussels sprouts for our recipe, which comes out to about six servings. To roast the veggie, wash, trim, and halve first, then toss with olive oil, garlic, salt, and pepper. Roast them for 20 minutes in an oven set at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Set a timer, because if the sprouts are left in the oven for too long, they will turn soft and mushy. After you remove the Brussels sprouts from the oven, you'll follow the rest of the recipe, then combine them with the chicken, bacon, and other ingredients.
Nearly any pasta dish, especially baked varieties, can benefit from the taste and texture of Brussels sprouts. For roasted sprouts specifically, combine them with a protein like chickpeas or chicken, butter, garlic, and Parmesan cheese. The sweet and nutty flavors pair well with meaty sausages, so combine the two ingredients to upgrade your next pot of spaghetti. You can also roast them with other veggies and mix them with whatever pasta you have to make a vegetarian-friendly dish. Alternatively, shred and sauté sprouts with our bright Brussels sprouts fettuccine recipe or shave and sauté the veggie according to this brown butter pasta with shaved Brussels sprouts recipe.