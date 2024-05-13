Kick Pasta Bakes Up A Notch With The Nutty Sweetness Of Brussels Sprouts

Despite what you might have thought about Brussels sprouts during childhood, the vegetable is rather delicious and has had a bit of a culinary comeback recently. Some consider the vegetable bitter, but the mildly sweet and nutty flavors are released when the sprouts are roasted. There are many unconventional recipes to use Brussels sprouts or you can simply toss them in seasonings and roast them in the oven — but why not add them to your next baked pasta?

It's exactly what you'll find in our white sauce chicken and Brussels sprouts pasta bake from Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye. For this recipe, you'll roast the sprouts first so they caramelize. "Roasting is by far the superior way to prepare this vegetable, resulting in wonderfully nutty flavor with just a hint of sweetness," Rye explains. This nutty sweetness pairs well with the richness of the white sauce and cheese in the dish. In addition to adding those flavors, the veggie infuses the pasta bake with a crisp and tender texture in each bite. They are also loaded with nutrients like fiber, vitamin C, and vitamin K.