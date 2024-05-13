When Making Sandwiches For A Picnic, Don't Toast Your Bread

When it comes to picnic food, it's hard to beat the sandwich — after all, there isn't really a more portable or easy-to-eat meal than the sandwich. But unfortunately, sandwiches can be a little finicky and, if you don't prepare them just right, then you may end up with an unsatisfying meal. One of the biggest mistakes you might make? Toasting the bread.

Toasting the bread for sandwiches is great if you're eating it at home when the bread is fresh out of the toaster, but if you toast the bread and prepare the sandwich in advance — such as for a picnic — then you may find that the bread has become hard and dried out by the time you take your first bite at the picnic. Plenty of sandwiches will taste just as delicious when using fresh bread instead of toasted, even if the recipes instruct to do so — such as Tasting Table's green goddess sandwich or sweet heat BLT — thanks to the tasty ingredients inside. Both of those sandwiches contain crunchy ingredients that will make up for the lack of crunch from toasted bread. However, when using fresh bread, there is one detail you have to consider that just so happens to be the opposite problem of hard, dried out bread: a soggy sandwich.