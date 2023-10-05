Why Your Sandwiches Should Have Mayo On Both Slices Of Bread

There are many sandwich-making tips out there, from seasoning your veggies to strategic ingredient stacking. Perhaps the most important tip of all, though, is the one we recommend: To prevent a soggy, subpar sandwich, always spread mayo on both the top and bottom slices of bread.

Moisture is a natural factor of many ingredients that make a sandwich great. Ingredients like tomatoes, cucumbers, and pickled onions are all wet foods, and even lower-moisture ingredients like leafy greens are often dressed in watery vinegar. Bread readily absorbs moisture from these toppings, which is why you must add a barrier between wet ingredients to protect it.

Mayonnaise is a perfect tool for this purpose; not only does its creamy consistency improve the flavor and texture of sandwiches, but it also repels water. This is because the oil in mayonnaise is hydrophobic, meaning its molecules don't mix with water. As such, by layering the mayonnaise in between your bread and any other ingredients, you create a sort of waterproof wall that keeps your bread dry and the moisture where it belongs.