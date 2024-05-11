Upgrade Boxed Mac And Cheese With A Creamier Milk Swap

When it comes to boxed mac and cheese, we are always looking for ways to upgrade it and elevate our experience. It's become a passion, in fact. We've already covered how you can add Cheez Wiz, the one jarred ingredient you need for next-level mac and cheese. We also suggested that onion soup mix be the secret ingredient for elevated boxed mac and cheese. Now, we're revealing another essential food hack — there's a creamy milky ingredient to swap out some or all of the milk and butter, and it can instantly upgrade your boxed mac and cheese.

This creamy, milky ingredient is sour cream. Sour cream is ideal for adding to boxed mac and cheese because it is inherently creamy, rich, tangy, and velvety. To make sour cream, you must ferment buttermilk and cream, two beautifully milky ingredients. Since sour cream already has a good amount of milk and about 20% fat content, swapping out the milk and butter you would normally add to boxed mac and cheese is easy.

Store-bought sour cream is also thick out of the box, thanks to stabilizers and thickeners like gelatin. We're not fans of runny, watery mac and cheese dishes, and using sour cream in your boxed mac and cheese will help you achieve a thicker, more appealing cheese sauce.