The Secret Ingredient For Elevated Boxed Mac And Cheese Is An Essential Soup Mix

Boxed mac and cheese is a delicious and convenient meal all on its own, but it is also a fantastic foundation upon which to add ingredients in order to make your own unique dish. Whether you are a fan of the classic tuna and peas combo or prefer a spicy green chili mac and cheese, customization is always fun — though the extra work can sometimes negate the initial simplicity of making dinner from a box. We have a way to get the best of both worlds, however. For an innovative meal without the fuss, just add a bit of French onion soup mix.

French onion soup mix is a handy ingredient that can be used in many different ways. It's a dry seasoning blend that contains all the basic flavors found in the famous dish of the same name. Almost every version of the mix contains a combination of crystallized beef bouillon and onion flakes, along with essential seasonings such as onion powder, garlic powder, and dried herbs.

Stirring a packet of soup mix into your steaming hot mac and cheese imparts a rich umami taste and a depth of flavor that will instantly make it more complex and nuanced. The result is a mac and cheese that has, in seconds, been transformed from a nostalgic childhood meal to a sophisticated and memorable dish you will want to recreate every single week.