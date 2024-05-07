When You Don't Have A Traditional Whiskey Tumbler, Reach For A Wine Glass

For some, the act of drinking a good glass of whiskey is more like an art form, one that may even verge on ritual. After all, the warm, amber spirit requires rounds of expert craftsmanship to produce, from its meticulous distillation to its well-maintained aging process. So consuming it should call for the same degree of reverence. Indeed, while there are plenty of whiskey-infused cocktail recipes out there to enjoy, a true connoisseur may prefer to drink their dram unadulterated save for perhaps a drop of water to bring out the whiskey's flavor.

Like art forms or rituals, whiskey drinking even comes with its own lineup of accouterments, from whiskey stones to, of course, the all-important crystal tumbler. However, you don't need fancy drinkware to sip your whiskey like a pro. For example, if a high-quality bottle of the spirit falls into your lap and you don't have a traditional whiskey glass to drink it from, you can simply reach for a wine glass in order to enjoy it to the same effect.

In fact, a wine glass with a wider bowl and more narrow rim is the preferred vessel for some alcohol experts, including Jota Tanaka of Fuji Gotemba Distillery, producer of Fuji Japanese Whisky. According to Sommelier Edit, Tanaka recommends savoring the spirit in glassware specifically designed to serve white wines like sauvignon blanc. And when you think about it, it totally makes sense.