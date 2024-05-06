Henry VIII's Favorite Way To Eat Fruit Jam Was Notably Uncommon

When King Henry VIII ruled England, he definitely enjoyed all the good food that went along with the title. Per British Love History, he is said to have dined on of fatty fish, eels, and roasted birds. But those weren't the only luxury foods King Henry and his second wife, Anne Boleyn, ate. They also liked jam, but not bacon jam or a classic mint jelly. Their Royal Highnesses loved those of the fruit variety, including those made with strawberries, pears, plums, and damsons. But they were particularly keen on quince marmalade. That's really only a footnote in this historical tale though, because it is the way King Henry ate it that is of note. When the King consumed his jammy fruit, it was always with a fork.

A weird eating quirk? Maybe. It is interesting to note that not everyone got one of these special utensils to eat with, only King Henry. The rest of his court either had to use their hands or a spoon. It might sound a little savage in retrospect, but believe it or not, England was not at the forefront of fine dining and did not embrace this eating utensil on a broad scale until around the 1600s.