A Fork Is The Perfect Tool To Remove Shrimp Shells

To peel or not to peel, that is the question. While keeping crustaceans in their protective exoskeleton can mean plumper, juicier, and tastier meat, there's a case to be made for peeling prawns, shrimp, and other ten-legged swimmers. The main reason being that it simplifies the dining process. Rather than wrestle and wrangle with shell-on shrimp, peeling them prior to cooking makes for easier and mess-free enjoyment, which is ideal especially for a cocktail hour or fancy dinner soirée. The process may seem tedious regardless of when it happens, but peeling shrimp like a pro is easy so long as you have a fork.

Rather than opt for fancy gadgets that promise to make peeling a breeze, the only tool you'll ever need to efficiently and effectively de-shell shrimp is a fork. But, before reaching for the utensil, prep your shrimp. Working with one crustacean at a time, remove the head and legs off of raw (or thawed) shrimp. With a light tug, these parts should easily detach, at which point, you can begin the peeling process.

Holding a shrimp in one hand and the utensil in the other, place a fork tine underneath the shell at the vein — this starting point removes the shrimp's digestive tract, eliminating bitter flavors and sandy textures. In one swift motion, drive the fork tine towards the tail, tugging slightly to detach the meat from its shell. To leave the tail intact, stop just short of it, piercing the shell and twisting.