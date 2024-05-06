5 Easy Ways To Elevate Your Caesar Pasta Salad

We've all seen plenty of Caesar salad wraps on our social media timelines, but Caesar pasta salad is one of the latest trends to use the classic ingredients. In 2023, you might have noticed those viral TikToks featuring Caesar pasta salad recipes with rich and tangy dressing, romaine, croutons, parmesan, and sometimes chicken mixed with pasta like rotini. The core ingredients pair deliciously in the form of pasta salad, but since it's already a twist on the original recipe, there are plenty of other ways to elevate it further with ingredient swaps and add-ins.

The trend is still popular among foodies and food influencers today, likely because Caesar dressing is an effortless upgrade to pasta salad. The flavors of anchovy, lemon, and parmesan cheese found in Caesar dressing plus crunchy croutons and leafy greens provide a comforting bite. Meanwhile, pasta salad is another nostalgic dish so it's basically a fusion of two classic side dishes into a complete meal. To upgrade it further, check out our ideas to switch up the protein, make it spicy, and even toss other greens into the bowl.