Caesar Dressing Is The Secret To An Unbeatable Pasta Salad

Caesar dressing is a wildly underrated ingredient, and one of the easiest ways to make use of it beyond your normal greens is in a pasta salad. People use Italian dressing, ranch, or thousand island for all kinds of meals outside of salad, but where is the love for Caesar? With a flavor profile built around anchovies and parmesan cheese, Caesar dressing is a powerhouse of umami, with plenty of rich fat and saltiness too. It's not hard to imagine it spread on a sandwich in place of mayo, or as a dip for crudité, and yet you are far more likely to find a cup of blue cheese instead. Well, you can rectify that culinary injustice yourself and elevate Caesar dressing to its rightful place among the most used condiments in your fridge, starting with some easy pasta salad.

The simplest way to use Caesar dressing in pasta salad is to just add pasta to your normal Caesar salad recipe. Start with something like our kale Caesar salad, but instead of just greens, use a 50-50 mix with cooked pasta like rotini or penne. Caesar dressing brings the same kind of creamy, fatty taste that mayo would bring to a standard pasta salad, but with much more depth of flavor and satisfying savoriness. When subbing in pasta, it can also help to cut your Caesar dressing with a little lemon juice or vinegar to brighten up the flavors and make it a little less gloopy.