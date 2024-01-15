You Don't Need Lettuce To Turn Your Favorite Veggies Into A Caesar Salad

Caesar salad dressing is creamy, savory, and elegantly complex, which might be why a classic Caesar salad recipe contains only lettuce and croutons. Lettuce and croutons provide a nice crunchy contrast to the hefty, creamy consistency of the dressing while letting the flavor speak for itself. However, you don't need to limit your Caesar salad to just lettuce and croutons. You can use any of your favorite vegetables in a Caesar salad with the same delicious result.

Cooked and raw vegetables will benefit from the umami-packed flavors of Caesar salad dressing. Since Caesar dressing has such a robust taste and consistency, it will stand up equally robust roasted veggies like Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and parsnips, providing a salty umami complement to their bitterness. Caesar dressing will also soften and enrich heartier leafy greens and brassicas like cabbages and kale while still complementing their crunchiness. Spiralized carrots, zucchini, and yellow squash would make great crunchy and colorful alternatives to lettuce in a Caesar salad. And you could roast green beans and asparagus with croutons as a tasty foundation for a sheet-pan Caesar salad.

You could also add raw or cooked vegetables to the typical lettuce and crouton combination to make a Caesar salad more of a main course dish. Popular renditions include mixing romaine or iceberg lettuce with kale and toasted chickpeas. Or, you could include roasted beets, slivers of red onions, and raw cherry tomatoes for a well-rounded sweet, savory, and aromatic flavor profile with an even more exciting textural contrast.