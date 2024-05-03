The Difference Between Brazilian And American Carrot Cake

Many popular types of cake around the world integrate a wide range of fruits and vegetables. There's an undeniable allure to a strawberry sponge and even a chocolate zucchini cake comes together flavorfully. Yet there's a special magic in a carrot cake — the sweet root vegetable has everything it takes to create a moist, flavorful, and easy-to-make dish.

Americans are familiar with a two-tiered rendition, flavored with spices, filled with nuts and dried fruit, and covered in cream cheese frosting. However, the dessert also exists in Brazil, where it's called bolo de cenoura – bolo meaning cake, and cenoura meaning carrot in Portuguese.

This version takes on a critical difference: The carrots are pureed rather than grated, making the dough softer and more crumbly. Plus the cream cheese coating is swapped for chocolate glaze, altering the cake's flavor. Both versions have their individual charms, with the American cake packing in different textures in a moist base, while the Brazilian is a touch more delicate. So make room for both and add a new carrot cake to your culinary repertoire.