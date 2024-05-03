13 Alternative Ways To Use A Meat Mallet In The Kitchen

Your meat mallet is likely one of those kitchen tools that gets dragged out from the back of a drawer to serve its one and only purpose of tenderizing meat. The good news is that your meat mallet has far more potential than this and can be put to good use in your kitchen regularly.

From helping you peel garlic in an instant without it sticking under your fingernails, to cracking open shellfish to make a delicious bisque, your meat mallet can handle it all and make your kitchen life easier. This handy culinary hammer can also help to extract more flavor from fibrous ingredients such as ginger and lemongrass, allowing them to release more of their delicious oils into your favorite dishes.

Join us as we explore ways to use your meat mallet for tasks other than tenderizing meat and turn your single-use tool into a multi-functional culinary gadget. Next time you need to crush peppercorns or pit olives, you will know how to do it quickly and with little mess.