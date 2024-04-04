Turn To Your Tool Kit For A Better Way To Remove Coconut Meat

Coconut is a unique fruit that provides a range of ingredients for different recipes. You can add coconut water to smoothies or use it in your mocktails, make coconut milk from the flesh to use as a base for non-dairy ice cream, and coconut flour (also from the flesh) can be incorporated into gluten-free baked goods. Despite the many uses of a coconut, this hard-shelled fruit can be quite intimidating for many home cooks. It's not just cracking that tough shell that's the problem. Removing the meat inside can be a painstaking process. But guess what? The solution lies in the tool kit sitting in your garage. Yes, that one.

Most people reach for a knife to chip at the white flesh, but a better tool is a flat-head screwdriver. Its shape and size make this simple tool quite efficient for this kitchen task. For one, the flattened head can easily get in between the coconut flesh and shell to lift off the flesh. Secondly, its small size makes it easier to maneuver in the tight space of a coconut shell. A bonus: You don't have to be as worried about cuts like you would when using a knife to remove the flesh.