What To Consider When Using Your Oven To Help Crack A Coconut

Coconut is a fun ingredient that has so much potential. With a creamy, tender texture and a mild, refreshing flavor, this versatile fruit can go in dishes both sweet and savory — from coconut-crusted cod to gluten-free coconut and pecan granola — as well as a variety of drinks, like smoothies and cocktails. If you plan on using fresh coconut straight from the shell, however, you may find cracking it open to be a challenge. While you can use your oven to crack a coconut, be aware that it may come at the cost of some textural changes, which may not be desirable for your recipe.

Using an oven is certainly an effective way to open a coconut, and a fairly convenient one at that. The heat of the oven will cause the shell to crack and will also loosen the meat from the hard shell, making it easy to pry off and use. However, this heat will also cook the meat ever so slightly, giving it a spongier texture than what would normally be expected from the raw fruit. As such, it may render the coconut meat unusable for certain recipes, like salads and ceviches.