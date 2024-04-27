A Traditional Korean Breakfast Features A Variety Of Savory Side Dishes

Outside of the U.S., breakfast looks different in other countries. Eating the famously sticky natto beans, raw eggs, and rice is a typical breakfast in Japan. Across China, congee and warm soymilk are common breakfast items. And instead of omelets, French toast, pancakes, or bagels, a traditional South Korean breakfast features rice, soup, and a variety of savory side dishes known as banchan (or 반찬), such as kimchi, pickled or steamed vegetables, delicious Korean potato salad, or seasoned soybean sprouts. So, instead of using a fork and knife, you'll probably use chopsticks and a spoon at the South Korean breakfast table.

The banchan we mentioned often accompanies steamed white rice, soup such as haejangguk (a Korean hangover soup made with seaweed, mushrooms, cabbage, and other ingredients), and a small portion of meat or fish like grilled mackerel. Other popular Korean breakfast soups include manduguk, or dumpling soup. Sometimes, breakfast in South Korea or a South Korean diaspora household could also consist of reheated leftovers from lunch or dinner, including seafood pancakes and kimchi stew.