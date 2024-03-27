What Makes Japanese Natto So Famously Sticky

Natto, the fermented soybean dish you should try at least once, is a longstanding staple superfood in Japan. For those new to this delicious dish, however, you may need to acquire a taste for it first. People who don't love natto off the bat often say it's not the taste or smell that gets to them — it's the foamy, slimy, and sticky texture. The sliminess reminds one of okra, and the sticky strings feel like spiderwebs. But the stickier, foamier, and slimier the soybeans, the better they are for you. So what exactly makes Japanese natto so famously sticky?

To make natto, soybeans go through a fermentation process involving bacteria (Bacillus subtilis) and the production of probiotics. The sticky stringiness of natto beans is part of a biofilm the probiotics and bacteria make to protect themselves and move through as they ferment the beans. During the fermentation process, natto also produces polyglutamic acid, a substance that adds to the stickiness.

Polyglutamic acid adds to the health benefits of natto, which include anticancer substances and skin hydration properties. Recently, people have even started using natto as part of their beauty regime, using the sticky beans as a moisturizer or face mask.