The Vinegar Trick That Will Keep Your Cheese Fresher For Longer

Typically, we're not eating a whole block of cheese in one sitting. We'll shred and grate our fromage into various recipes, cut slices for a charcuterie board, or nibble on chunks as a tasty snack. But considering some cheeses can come with a hefty price tag, we want to keep them lasting as long as possible in the fridge until our next opportunity to use them arises. We know quite a few tricks for storing specific types– such as ricotta and homemade pimento – but there's one nifty hack that you can use with almost any type of hard block and it involves a kitchen staple that you likely already have in your pantry: white vinegar.

Before you transfer your opened cheese to an air-tight container, wrap it in a paper towel or cheesecloth dipped in vinegar. Luckily, this won't make your block taste like sour liquid. But it will protect your goods against growing mold and bacteria, thanks to its acetic acid, which is a common mold and fungi deterrent. Plus, moisture (in small amounts) is good for your cheese's lifespan, so the vinegar can help in this department as well.