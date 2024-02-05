How To Store Homemade Pimento Cheese And How Long It Lasts

Pimento cheese is a delicious ingredient that can be used as a condiment, filling, dip, or spread. It has a creamy, rich texture and a savory, spicy flavor that gets better with every bite. Plus, it is easy to make at home with our classic pimento cheese recipe. As such, we wouldn't be surprised if this spread made a regular appearance in your appetizer rotation. Whether you are making pimento cheese ahead of a gathering or saving leftovers from your last batch, it is important to make sure it is stored correctly to keep it tasting fresh for as long as possible.

Pimento cheese, like other dairy products, must be stored in the fridge within two hours in order to comply with food safety practices. Place the cheese in a clean container and seal it so that it is airtight. Whereas pre-packaged pimento cheese can last up to four weeks in the fridge, the homemade version will not last quite as long due to the lack of stabilizers and preservatives — it will only last for about one week.