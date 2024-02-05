How To Store Homemade Pimento Cheese And How Long It Lasts
Pimento cheese is a delicious ingredient that can be used as a condiment, filling, dip, or spread. It has a creamy, rich texture and a savory, spicy flavor that gets better with every bite. Plus, it is easy to make at home with our classic pimento cheese recipe. As such, we wouldn't be surprised if this spread made a regular appearance in your appetizer rotation. Whether you are making pimento cheese ahead of a gathering or saving leftovers from your last batch, it is important to make sure it is stored correctly to keep it tasting fresh for as long as possible.
Pimento cheese, like other dairy products, must be stored in the fridge within two hours in order to comply with food safety practices. Place the cheese in a clean container and seal it so that it is airtight. Whereas pre-packaged pimento cheese can last up to four weeks in the fridge, the homemade version will not last quite as long due to the lack of stabilizers and preservatives — it will only last for about one week.
How to tell when pimento cheese has gone bad
Even if you are storing your pimento cheese properly, it is always a good idea to check it for signs of spoilage in order to be sure that you are not ingesting harmful pathogens that could make you sick. Keep an eye out for the same evidence of expiration as you would with any other cheese, such as visible mold, dramatic changes in texture or color, or an unpleasant smell. If you detect any of these traits, you should dispose of your pimento cheese rather than consume it.
If you would like to extend the shelf life of your homemade pimento cheese beyond one week, the best option will be to freeze it. Simply store the leftover cheese in an airtight container and place it in the freezer, where it will last for up to six months. You can then thaw it to enjoy on its own or in another recipe, like this pimento grilled cheese.