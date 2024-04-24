What's The Difference Between Beef Bourguignon And Beef Stew?

There's a special satisfaction to be found in a beef stew, especially for meat lovers. Savory, filling, and warming, it's an ideal dish for the long wintery nights. And although you might be most familiar with the delicious old-fashioned beef stew packed with potato and carrots, the dish offers far more range.

The notion of cooking — and simultaneously tenderizing — beef over slow heat is deeply ingrained in our culture. During the 18th century, a reference to bathhouses and brothels gave stew its rather risqué name. However, its creation runs back centuries further, even including a mention in the Old Testament.

A particularly famous and mouthwatering type of stew is the French beef bourguignon. Hailing from Burgundy, it's a version of the dish that's so iconic many forget it's an interpretation. Yet, its 20th-century spike in popularity evinces beef stew's perennial nature. Plus, exploring its distinction among a breadth of beef stew dishes showcases the style's expansive nature.