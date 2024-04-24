Mint Julep Vs Mojito: What's The Difference?

It would feel inappropriate to discuss the mint julep at any length without mentioning the Kentucky Derby. In his iconic 1970 essay "The Kentucky Derby Is Decadent and Depraved," Hunter S. Thompson recounts a visit to the annual horse race, rolling into the scene hot and thirsty. He's ready for a stiff cocktail, but a local discerning drinker steers his order in the right direction: "'I'm ready for anything, by God! Anything at all. Yeah, what are you drinkin?' I ordered a Margarita with ice, but he wouldn't hear of it: 'Naw, naw ... what the h*ll kind of drink is that for Kentucky Derby time? What's wrong with you, boy?' He grinned and winked at the bartender. 'God**m, we gotta educate this boy. Get him some good whiskey.'"

When it comes to a starkly similar mint-lime cocktail — the mojito — the drink's history might jump to mind less immediately. Per the lore, Ernest Hemingway, another prolific writer, was an avid mojito fan during his famous extended visits to La Bodeguita del Medio bar in Havana. Beyond that, many fans might not consider the mojito as much more than a poolside bevy. Still, as different as an American Deep South classic and a Havana sipper may seem, these two drinks bear nearly identical ingredients and preparations. The largest factor that sets these two mint-lime pillars apart is that mint juleps use a base spirit of bourbon while mojitos use rum.