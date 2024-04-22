Turn Up The Heat On Your Roasted Cauliflower With Jerk Seasoning

Cauliflower has become quite popular in recent years in the form of pizza crusts, vegan-friendly wings, and even as a healthy alternative to grains like rice. There are so many delicious ways to use the cruciferous vegetable, but roasted cauliflower takes it back to the basics — and still makes for a flavorful side dish with the right seasonings. On its own, cauliflower tastes rather bland, and jerk seasoning is the solution to give it bolder flavors for anyone who appreciates layers of flavor in every bite of your daily dose of veggies.

When you roast cauliflower, it brings out its slightly sweet and nutty flavors but it still requires a little help with other spices like jerk seasoning, a staple in Jamaican cuisine that commonly consists of a blend of spices like garlic powder, onion powder, ground ginger, allspice, cayenne pepper, paprika, and pepper. All of the flavors from those spices offer bold, smoky, and slightly spicy roasted cauliflower so you don't have a bland bite on the plate. You can make it sweeter with brown sugar or add more cayenne pepper for a spicier version. Buy a store-bought bottle of jerk seasoning or make your own, perhaps with the blend included in our Jamaican jerk chicken wings recipe.