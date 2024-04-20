The Best Uses For Costco's Meatballs That Aren't Spaghetti

A trip to Costco can be a treasure hunt as we look for just the right items to stock up the fridge and freezer for future meals. And while the meat department is full of really good deals, you don't want to miss out on already prepared foods that can make dinner a snap, like the frozen meatballs. Pre-made meatballs have a few advantages for quick meals — their small shape makes them fast to warm up, and they're basically portion controlled. It's time to think way out of the pasta box, too — meatballs are good for so much more than spaghetti.

The Kirkland brand meatballs are also pre-cooked, so there is no need to wonder if you've cooked them all the way through — just be sure to heat them up to the recommended warming temperature on the bag. With a little creativity, you'll be able to create everything from appetizers to sandwiches to your next family favorite dinner.