An Expert Confirms Wood Planks Can Help Improve A Bad Bottle Of Bourbon

Purchasing a bottle of bourbon is increasingly becoming a financial investment. With prices rising, it's hard to branch out into unfamiliar territory for fear you may end up pouring the bottle down the drain. But not so fast, there's a neat little trick going around that has folks placing a wood plank in the bottle to improve the flavor. To find out if this is real, we spoke with Chris Blatner, Executive Bourbon Steward, founder of Urban Bourbonist, and Executive Director of Bourbon Charity.

"Yes, this is possible," Blatner confirmed. "There are a variety of wood staves or spirals that you can purchase to put into your own bottle of bourbon to add flavor." It makes sense. After all, a key component of producing bourbon is aging it in oak barrels. In practice, though, this works differently than your typical maturation process. It's probably closer to a whiskey infusion, only with wood instead of apples.

"It's all about experimentation," Blatner continued. "And watching over the process closely by checking on the flavor daily or weekly to see if you have achieved something you like." If you're thinking about trying this method, it's better to start with a bourbon you don't mind ruining. Although this is a great way to try and save a bottle of bourbon you notice has gone bad, you can just as easily apply the same technique to a bourbon you already enjoy.