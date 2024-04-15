12 Best Substitutes For Bergamot

Fresh citrus fruit is like a wake-up call for your tastebuds. The juices are a lightning strike that settles into sweet and sour satisfaction, and they have a bitter burst that can cut through savory and sugary foods with main-character energy. Though most grocery stores only carry a few, there are more than 1,000 types of citrus fruits and citrus relatives in the world. And the best part is that each flavor profile is unique — some are sweeter while others pack a super sour kick. If sourness is more your speed, look no further than the bergamot orange.

Also known as Citrus bergamia, the bergamot is a distinct variety of orange that originates from Southeast Asia and more closely resembles a large-sized lemon or lime. Today, Calabria, Italy is the world's largest producer of bergamot oranges, responsible for over 90%. While its flesh is too sour for most to consume, the bergamot orange's peel is more useful. When used in cooking, it adds a sharp citrus taste that's tart and fragrant. It happens to be the main ingredient that gives Earl Grey its flavor, and it can even elevate desserts, cocktails, marinades, essential oils, and personal care products.

However, bergamot oranges are rare and subsequently tend to be more expensive than other citrus fruits. Fortunately, if you have trouble getting your hands on some or simply want to save some moolah, there are plenty of substitutes you could use.