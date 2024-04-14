16 Convenient Pre-Made Charcuterie Boards Worth Checking Out
If you've ever been to a party with a carefully crafted charcuterie board, then you probably already know the impact it can have on your memory of the event. People seem to gravitate towards it throughout the party, making it a great place to chit-chat, small talk, and connect with other guests. But, building a beautiful cheese board or grazing table from scratch can be an intimidating and time-consuming task.
Thankfully, there are plenty of premade charcuterie boards you can order online or pick up at your local market to save yourself some time and effort. Some are curated collections of meat, cheese, and accompaniments that you slice and serve yourself, while others arrive fully arranged and ready to serve. Whatever your budget and however many people you have to feed, there's a convenient premade cheese and charcuterie board for you. Keep reading to learn more about our favorite collections.
Ultimate meat and cheese gift with wine — Harry & David
Take your party to the next level with the ultimate meat and cheese gift with wine from Harry & David. This curated charcuterie spread includes two summer sausages, two smoked Thuringer sausages, and a Busseto Milano Italia dry salami. Slice and serve on your own board alongside garlic jack, colby jack, pepper jack, and Sicilian jack cheeses, sesame sticks, and three varieties of crackers. Top your cracker creations with honey dill mustard or pepper and onion relish.
This spread pairs well with Harry & David's own Ross Lane red blend wine, which is also included. But if you're not into wine, or if you live in one of the nine states where Harry & David can't ship it, grab the wine-free version instead. Either way, this curated charcuterie crate is sure to be a party pleaser. Since it comes packaged and unsliced, you can order it now and save it for later so you'll have it on hand for a special occasion.
Ciccetti cheese and charcuterie board — Boarderie
The Ciccetti cheese and charcuterie board from Boarderie is the ultimate in charcuterie convenience. This jaw-dropping platter arrives fully assembled and ready to serve with a reusable square acacia serving tray and bamboo cutlery. All you have to do is open the package and allow your treats to come to room temperature before showing it off to your guests.
The Ciccetti charcuterie board comes in three sizes — small, medium, and large — to serve up to three, five, and 10 people, respectively. The small size comes with five kinds of cheese, including creamy Coppinger and double-cream gouda, three savory salamis, and nine accompaniments, like hand-cut Turkish figs, dried cherries, and everything-seasoned cashews. Each larger size adds more unique cheeses, meats, and snacks.
Boarderie boards ship overnight via FedEx or UPS in a chilled box to keep your goodies cool for 48 hours or more. Once it arrives, you can store your tray in the fridge for up to 7 days before serving. So, whether you need to serve a party in a hurry or have more time to plan, you can get the charcuterie spread of your dreams from Boarderie.
Cheese and charcuterie crate — Williams Sonoma
This cheese and charcuterie crate curated by Williams Sonoma is a premium selection of foodie favorites like Creminelli salami, three gourmet cheeses, and raw honey. Sample the salami with Promontory White Cheddar, Trufflehive, and Beevino, an exclusive wine-infused cheddar from Beehive Cheese, a family-owned creamery in the Wasatch Mountains of Utah. The sourdough flatbread crackers from Rustic Bakery and Slide Ridge raw honey complete this unforgettable gourmet snack selection.
This delicious charcuterie collection weighs over three pounds and comes in a decorative wooden crate with a lid that doubles as a serving board. The crate ships with ice packs to keep it cool until you unpack it, and you can store it for up to two months in the fridge before serving. This is a fantastic crate to order ahead of time so it's ready to slice and serve for your next party.
Terza cheese and charcuterie board — CheeseBoarder
The Terza cheese and charcuterie board from CheeseBoarder is a beautifully arranged charcuterie board that arrives chilled and ready to serve — no cutting required. It comes with four artisanal cheeses, including a sweet and tangy cranberry Wensleydale, Calabrese, and black truffle salamis, and nine accompaniments, like truffle Marcona almonds, peperoncini, and mixed Italian olives. Best of all, you get to keep the gorgeous Acacia serving platter and bamboo utensils and use them to build your own grazing board next time you need something to serve at a party.
You can order your CheeseBoarder board in advance and store it in the fridge for up to 10 days before serving. Or you can get it in a hurry — if you order today, your board will ship tomorrow and arrive at your door the following day (except Sunday). Either way, your guests won't be able to keep their hands off this curated collection of gourmet snacks. If you'd prefer to pass on the meat, there's also a cheese-only version.
Classic cheese platter snack tray — Whole Foods
A charcuterie board doesn't have to break the bank. This classic cheese platter snack tray from Whole Foods is a great budget-friendly cheese spread for a casual get-together. It includes three cubed gourmet cheeses, crackers, and red seedless grapes ready to assemble on your favorite serving board or platter or serve as-is on the disposable plastic tray. You and your guests can enjoy spicy Roth 3 Chile Pepper Gouda from Wisconsin, Single-Source Emmentaler by Emmi, and Sartori's artisan Herbes de Provence BellaVitano.
The classic cheese platter has enough cheese, crackers, and fruit to serve four people. If you want to flex your culinary creativity, grab a selection of accompaniments from the Whole Foods salad bar, olive bar, produce section, or bulk snacks to round out your spread. It's the perfect combination of pre-made convenience and DIY charcuterie design to wow your friends and family with your attention to detail.
Mezzo cheese and charcuterie board — CheeseBoarder
The Mezzo cheese and charcuterie board from CheeseBoarder epitomizes ready-to-serve convenience. This stunning charcuterie platter arrives chilled and pre-arranged on a reusable acacia serving board, so all you have to do is open the box, add the individually packaged nuts, and place the tray in front of your eager guests.
The Mezzo board is massive, with 19 different snacks weighing over two pounds in total. Six unique cheeses, including sage derby, a sage-infused cheese with a stunning green marbling pattern, are included, along with Alto Adige Italian speck, a lightly smoked ham similar to prosciutto, and soppressata, an Italian salami. A spread of 11 accompaniments round out the board, including dried Turkish figs, sundried tomatoes, Italian olives, and crackers. This platter comes with everything you need to serve it, including bamboo serving accessories, and is also available in a meatless version to satisfy vegetarian guests.
Pâté and charcuterie platter -- Whole Foods
This pâté and charcuterie platter from Whole Foods is a meat lover's dream come true. The centerpiece of this board is an organic country pork pâté from Les Trois Petits Cochons ("The Three Little Pigs"), which pairs deliciously with the sweet and tangy cornichons, earthy olive mix, and red pepper jelly. Enjoy it with salty sliced prosciutto di San Daniele, Genoa salami, Spanish jamón serrano, and crispy flatbread crackers.
This budget-friendly charcuterie offering comes ready to serve eight people on a disposable serving tray, but you can always dress it up by serving it on your own wooden serving board. If you want to stretch it further, add your favorite gourmet cheese from Whole Foods, such as a nutty cheddar or buttery blue cheese. Either way, this satisfying snack tray is excellent for grazing at a party or office meeting.
America's Greatest Hits cheese and charcuterie board -- Dorothy Lane Market
The America's Greatest Hits cheese and charcuterie board from Dorothy Lane Market is an all-American selection of artisan cheeses, meats, and accompaniments. This uniquely curated charcuterie selection includes Marieke smoked gouda, Sartori MontAmore cheddar, candied pecans from Wisconsin, Point Reyes TomaTruffle cheese from California, North Country salami, seasonal jellies, and Brooklyn cured salami, plus crackers for serving. It's a sweet and savory collection of gourmet delights perfect for a party.
Dorothy Lane Market is a local gourmet grocery chain based in Dayton, Ohio, known for its high-quality offerings and foodie finds. The store ships this charcuterie selection and other groceries nationwide so that you can enjoy this local favorite anywhere in the United States. Order it ahead online and refrigerate until you're ready to serve it. Slice it yourself and arrange it on your favorite serving board to serve six to eight people.
Diletto cheese and charcuterie board — Boarderie
The Diletto cheese and charcuterie board from Boarderie is an artfully arranged premade charcuterie board that requires no prep from you. It comes in three sizes to feed anywhere from two to 10 guests, so whether you're looking for a special date night dish or trying to feed a crowd, there's a Diletto cheese board to suit your needs. The medium size, which serves four to five people, comes with black truffle and peppered salamis and seven cheeses, including fig and rose goat cheese and apple smoked cheddar. The meat and cheese come sliced and sorted on a reusable rectangular acacia serving tray with 11 accompaniments, like juicy apricots and chocolate espresso beans.
If you're in a hurry, you can get your Diletto board from Boarderie in as little as two days, but for those who like to plan ahead, you can also select your delivery date up to a year in advance. It's also available in a cheese-only version with two additional artisan cheeses if that's more your style.
Ultimate charcuterie and cheese collection — Harry & David
The ultimate charcuterie and cheese collection from Harry & David has everything you need to build your own stunning charcuterie board. The selection of meats includes nutty Iberico ham, serrano paleta, a salty Spanish ham shoulder, wine-infused Barolo salami, and fermented Toscano salami. You'll also get four delicious cheeses to snack on — BellaVitano infused with Merlot, rosemary and olive oil asiago, dry jack from California, and Oregonzola, a unique Italian-inspired blue cheese from Oregon.
This curated collection ships with a round Harry & David-branded acacia cutting and serving board for you to arrange your charcuterie on. Add wine, sparkling juice, and a tangy pepper and onion relish duo to your gift box if you want to kick things up a notch. Just be sure to plan ahead — while two-day shipping is included in the cost of the collection, orders placed after Wednesday morning will ship the following Monday to avoid weekend transit. Store it in the fridge until you're ready to slice and serve.
Arte cheese and charcuterie board — Boarderie
The aptly named Arte cheese and charcuterie board from Boarderie is a work of art. It's available in three sizes — the small serves up to three guests, the medium serves up to five, and the large serves up to 10. The small size comes with five cheeses, including pepper white cheddar, merlot-infused pecorino, and a sheep's milk Wensleydale packed with juicy blueberries.
As for the meats, you'll receive a black truffle salami, a peppered salami, and a spicy salami picante. There's also a spread of nine accompaniments to pair with your meat and cheese, including salted caramel walnuts, tangerine and chili marinated olives, and rosemary and olive oil crackers. If you go with the medium or large size, you'll get even more meat, cheese, and accompaniments to snack on — up to 37 total ingredients for the large board.
Charcuterie can't get more convenient than this. This Boarderie charcuterie board ships for free overnight in a chilled box and arrives fully arranged and ready to serve. Store it in the fridge for up to a week before serving.
Cheese party tray — Trader Joe's
Ordering a ready-to-serve snack platter is great if you've planned ahead, but what if you need a charcuterie board for a party today? Then, pick up this cheese party tray at your local Trader Joe's. It comes with four pre-sliced cheeses — mellow Swiss, mild cheddar, spicy pepper jack, and tangy colby jack — ready to be plated on your favorite serving board.
All you need is your favorite meat, crackers, and accompaniments to DIY your own Trader Joe's charcuterie board. Try some smoked salami, sliced prosciutto, and caramelized onion dip for an unforgettable party spread that won't break the bank. Sure, it's a little more work than having something fully pre-made delivered right to your door, but it also costs a fraction of the price of more expensive charcuterie boards. Plus, you'll get to brag about your creative arranging skills, so it's a win all around.
Beer and wine lover's cheese and charcuterie board — Dorothy Lane Market
The beer and wine lover's cheese and charcuterie board from Dorothy Lane Market brings you a selection of snacks infused with wine and beer. You'll get one salami made with lemon zest and ale, one infused with Chianti wine, one cheddar soaked in wine, and another soaked in beer. Slice it and serve it yourself on your favorite grazing board with the included baked crackers and smoked almonds for a tasty spread that's perfect for pairing but just as good on its own.
This charcuterie collection ships in about two days from Dayton, Ohio, so plan ahead if you've got a party coming up. You can order it for your next family gathering or office meeting, send it as a gift for a special occasion, or keep it to nibble on yourself. It's a satisfying snack selection, no matter what.
Curata cheese and charcuterie board — CheeseBoarder
The Curata cheese and charcuterie board from CheeseBoarder is a massive party platter ready to serve a crowd. It has over 3 pounds of meat, cheese, and accompaniments. Some standout snacks are the espresso-infused BellaVitano, the two-layer Huntsman cheese with double Gloucester and Stilton blue cheeses, and finochiona salami flavored with fennel.
The Curata board also has an incredible spread of accompaniments, including fresh honeycomb, dijon pistachios, and Thai crystallized ginger. It arrives chilled and ready to serve on a reusable Acacia serving platter that you get to keep. When your chilled board arrives, remove it from the box and move it to the refrigerator. CheeseBoarder recommends taking your board out of the fridge about an hour before serving it so the ingredients can come to room temperature for the best flavor.
Ultimate cheese board collection — Murray's Cheese
Murray's Cheese has been a neighborhood favorite in New York for over 60 years, but you can get the ultimate cheese board collection shipped anywhere nationwide. This slice-and-serve charcuterie platter includes four iconic cheeses — soft Harbison, nutty Hornbacher, gorgonzola, and Sainte-Maure, a tangy goat's milk cheese — plus paleta Iberico, Iberico chorizo, and soppressata. A selection of snacks like cornichons, figs, and crisps complements the meats and cheeses.
You'll need to supply your own serving board and arrange the plate yourself, but the unique array of flavors and textures in this cheese board collection is worth the extra effort. This crowd-pleasing platter serves up to 16, so if you want to feed a bunch of people, this is the charcuterie collection for you. It's just the right size for a big work meeting or cocktail party, but if you'd like something a little smaller, you can always pick up your favorite Murray's cheeses from your local Kroger and build your own board.
Cubed meat and cheese platter — Whole Foods
Do you need to grab a party platter in a hurry? Then, pick up this simple yet satisfying cubed meat and cheese platter from your local Whole Foods Market. This classic charcuterie combo comes with all your favorite grazing essentials — Genoa salami, roast turkey, smooth provolone, and tangy cheddar — plus sweet Castelvetrano olives ready to be piled onto a toothpick for snacking.
This inexpensive charcuterie and cheese board comes with a disposable plastic tray and is ready to serve up to eight people, but you can always get creative and round it out with some other unique Whole Foods finds. Try spicing things up with pickled vegetables, kimchi, stuffed cherry peppers, and other underrated charcuterie accompaniments. With just a little extra time and effort, you can build a one-of-a-kind spread your guests will appreciate without shelling out a ton of money.